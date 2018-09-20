Subscribe for 17¢ / day

HANSEN, Robert A.J., 93

Racine, Sept. 20 at Ascension All-Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

KIMMONS, Harvester, 102

Racine, Sept. 19, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LANOUETTE, Joyce J., 77

Racine, Sept. 20, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MURAWSKI, Eleanor C., 73

Racine, Sept. 19, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PETERS, Donna M., 82

Racine, Sept. 18, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

Tags

Load comments