CREEK-PAUM, Linda “Lou” Theresa, 74

Racine, Feb. 7, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

DAVIS, Dorothy Mae, 69

Racine, Feb. 6 at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

DINGFELDER, Karen A., 71

Racine, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GONZALEZ, Eduardo “Eddie” Jr., 76

Racine, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HAVEL, Gregory, 68

Pleasant Prairie, Feb. 7, Hospice Alliance Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Jelacic Funeral Home, Milwaukee.

JONES, Ricky, 60

Formerly of Racine, Feb. 3 in Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PERSON, James Harold

Mount Pleasant, Feb. 4, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PIE, Scott Raymond, 64

Racine, Feb. 6, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PIER, William L., 91

Racine, Feb. 7 at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

PISCHKE, Esther, 85

Mount Pleasant, Feb. 6 at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

VANCE, Louis “Tom,” 89

Racine, Jan. 31, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

