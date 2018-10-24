Try 1 month for 99¢

AHART, Steven C., 51

Racine, Oct. 22, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HORST, Conrad, 81

Mount Pleasant, Oct. 24, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

Van EIMEREN, Eugene C., 94

Oct. 23, Vitas Hospice, Milwaukee, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments