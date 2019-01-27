ANDERSEN, Sandra Lee, 72
Racine, Jan. 24, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
BAUMEISTER, Donald A., 71
Waterford, Jan. 26, St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
BERTELSEN, Kathy M., 71
Racine, Jan. 25, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
CALLEWAERT, Christine, 69
Red Granite, Jan. 23, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
DeKEUSTER, Audrey M., 99
Racine, Jan. 25, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
DUER, Carroll D.
Waterford, Jan. 26, at Pine Brook Pointe Assisted Living, Burlington, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.
FELICIANO, Francisco, 68
Milwaukee, Jan. 24, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
HEG, Lynette, 67
Kenosha, Jan. 26, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
LAWSON, Dr. Cassell A., 81
Mount Pleasant, Jan. 14, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MARTIN, Richard D., 86
Elkhorn, Jan. 25, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.
PETERS, Thomas R., 86
Racine, Jan. 25, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
PORTZ, Virginia M.
Mukwonago, Jan. 25, as her residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.
REYNOLDS, Patricia L., 78
Burlington, Jan. 24, Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
SCHAEFER, Kenneth, 90
New Berlin, Jan. 24, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
SCHMIDT, Ronda, 60
Burlington, Jan. 22, The Bay of Burlington, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
ZWIEFELHOFER, Myrna M., 83
Racine, Jan. 25, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.