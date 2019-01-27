Try 1 month for 99¢

ANDERSEN, Sandra Lee, 72

Racine, Jan. 24, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

BAUMEISTER, Donald A., 71

Waterford, Jan. 26, St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

BERTELSEN, Kathy M., 71

Racine, Jan. 25, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

CALLEWAERT, Christine, 69

Red Granite, Jan. 23, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

DeKEUSTER, Audrey M., 99

Racine, Jan. 25, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

DUER, Carroll D.

Waterford, Jan. 26, at Pine Brook Pointe Assisted Living, Burlington, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

FELICIANO, Francisco, 68

Milwaukee, Jan. 24, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

HEG, Lynette, 67

Kenosha, Jan. 26, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

LAWSON, Dr. Cassell A., 81

Mount Pleasant, Jan. 14, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MARTIN, Richard D., 86

Elkhorn, Jan. 25, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

PETERS, Thomas R., 86

Racine, Jan. 25, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

PORTZ, Virginia M.

Mukwonago, Jan. 25, as her residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

REYNOLDS, Patricia L., 78

Burlington, Jan. 24, Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

SCHAEFER, Kenneth, 90

New Berlin, Jan. 24, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

SCHMIDT, Ronda, 60

Burlington, Jan. 22, The Bay of Burlington, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

ZWIEFELHOFER, Myrna M., 83

Racine, Jan. 25, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

