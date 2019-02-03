Try 1 month for 99¢

BROWN, Henry L., 73

Racine, Jan. 30, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

CHRISTENSEN, Mari, 64

Sturtevant, Feb. 2, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LAWSON, Dr. Cassell A., 81

Racine, Jan. 14, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

RUFFALO, Mark C., 63

Racine, Feb. 2, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

VERBORG, Mae A., 100

Sturtevant, Feb. 1, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

Deaths: Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019
