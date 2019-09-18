{{featured_button_text}}

GERBER, Joyce M., 90

Racine, Sept. 17, at Kenosha Estates, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

HOWE, Robert J., 86

Lyons, Sept. 15, at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

KORDYS, Robert “Bob” F., 88

Racine, Sept. 15, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

KOWALSKI, Selma, 84

Racine, Sept. 15, at The Woods of Caledonia, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

MUNDT, Raymond E., 65

Kenosha, Sept. 10, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SCHNEIDER, Joan T., 86

Rochester, Sept. 15, at Fox Knoll Assisted Living, Aurora, Ill., Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

SHILHAVY DALLMANN (nee: Scheckler), Carol, 71

Branford, Fla., formerly of Racine, Sept. 15, at Haven Hospice, Lake City, Fla., Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

