BEGUHL, Gerald “Jerry” R., 77

Waterford, Sept. 24, Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

DUCKART, John M., 38

Racine, Sept. 24, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

McCOY, George, 66

Racine, Sept. 25 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

OLSON, Charles J., 59

Kenosha, Sept. 24 at The Bay at Water’s edge in Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

