CLAZMER, Doris Mae, 88

Racine, Sept. 12, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ELLINGSON, JoAnn G., 78

Racine, Sept. 13, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.

GASTON, Jane E., 83

Salem, Sept. 13, Froedtert South Kenosha, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.

HEDDING, Farrell W. Sr., 62

Racine, Sept. 14, Life Care Hospitals of Wisconsin, Pewaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HOPPE, Phyllis E., 91

Mukwonago, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

PLANTAMURA, Michael W., 74

Racine, Sept. 13, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ZAMAGNI, Frank, 102

Racine, Sept. 14, Wisconsin Veterans Home, Union Grove, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

Deaths: Sept. 15, 2018
