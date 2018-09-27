Subscribe for 17¢ / day

BEHLING, Craig A., 57

Sheboygan, Sept. 24, Sheboygan, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

KOPUT, Richard, 81

Waterford, Sept. 26, at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

MONTOYA, Manuel, 66

Racine, Sept. 25, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

WADE, Mariann E., 88

Racine, Sept. 26, Beaver Dam Community Hospital, Beaver Dam, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WISE, Brantley James, 16 months

Kenosha, Sept. 24, Children’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

the life of: Deaths: Sept. 27, 2018
