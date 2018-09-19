Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ABEL, Nancy A., 80

Racine, Sept. 17, Ridgewood Care Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BAGDASSIAN, Michael, 82

Racine, Sept. 17, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HUCK, Daniel K. “Dan,” 61

Sept. 17, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

KOSTERMAN, Margaret M., 98

Caledonia, Sept. 18, The Woods of Caledonia, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PHILLIPS, Arthur L., 49

Racine, Sept. 15, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

Deaths: Sept. 19, 2018
