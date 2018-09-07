Subscribe for 17¢ / day

DeHAHN, Raymond J., 80

Racine, Sept. 6, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

EDSTROM, Paola C., 77

Hales Corners, formerly of Waterford, Sept. 6, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

JABER, Michael J., 74

Racine, Sept. 6, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LOFY, Catherine C., 69

Racine, Sept. 5, Seasons Hospice, Waukesha, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

NIELSEN-EEG, Lynette “Lynn,” 64

Racine, Sept. 5, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SPITTLE, Shirley Mae, 91

Salem, Sept. 5, at her residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home, Union Grove.

YOUNG, Matthew A., 36

Racine, Sept. 4, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Sept. 7, 2018
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments