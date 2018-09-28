Subscribe for 17¢ / day

BERTERMANN, Norman Henry, 82

Mount Pleasant, Sept. 27, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, Mount Pleasant.

CASTROVILLARI, Thea Vitani Louise, infant

Mount Pleasant, Sept. 22, Children’s Hospital, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

COUGHLIN, Phillip M., 83

Waterford, Sept. 25, St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital, Milwaukee, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

FRENCH, Mark A., 65

Burlington, Sept. 25, at his residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Union Grove.

WHITSON, Thomas W., 90

Mount Pleasant, Sept. 26, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

