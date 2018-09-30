Subscribe for 17¢ / day

CHRISTENSEN, Marlyn J., 82

Racine, Sept. 27, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

DRAPER, Susan, 58

Waterford, Sept. 29, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

HEREDIA, Refugio P., 70

Racine, Sept. 28, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

MILLER, David L., 62

Racine, Sept. 27, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

TOMASEK, James G., 92

Racine, Sept. 27, Villa at Lincoln Park, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

Deaths: Sept. 30, 2018
