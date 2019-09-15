{{featured_button_text}}

BOTSFORD, Helen L., 95

Muskego, formerly of Racine, Sept. 12, at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

ERNST, Brian E., 40

Racine, Sept. 13, at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

GUTZMAN, Gladys L., 96

Racine, Sept. 13, at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

IMRIE, Richard “Dick,” 76

Burlington, Sept. 14, at Sage Meadows, Lake Geneva, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

JACOBSON, Philip T., 86

Wind Lake, Sept. 8, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

RIOS, Jesse, 40

Milwaukee, Sept. 3, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory.

SAMIOS, Clarice L., 82

Burlington, Sept. 14, at Pine Brook Point, Burlington, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

SCHEVE, Daniel M., 67

Kenosha, Sept. 12, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

