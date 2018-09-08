Subscribe for 17¢ / day

DeLaO, Kim R., 60

Racine, Sept. 7, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

DeMUTH, Jan, 74

South Milwaukee, Sept. 6, at Aurora Medical Center, Cudahy, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

GUSCHL, Charles “Dick” R., 79

Franksville, Sept. 7, at The Bay, Burlington, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

MILAEGER, Joan J., 90

Racine, Sept 7, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

the life of: Deaths: Sept. 8, 2018
