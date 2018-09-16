Subscribe for 17¢ / day

CHAMBERLAIN, Edward N., 78

Racine, Sept. 14, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

HALL, Debra D., 62

Racine, Sept. 14, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

KOENEN, John E., 81

Lyons, Sept. 14, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

PLANTAMURA, Michael W. Jr., 74

Union Grove, Sept. 13, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ROSS, Martha G., 79

Formerly of Racine, Sept. 13, Lyngblomsten Care Center, St. Paul, Minn., Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

