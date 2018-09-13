Subscribe for 17¢ / day

BELDEN, Mary J. “Jody,” 93

Wind Point, Sept. 10, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

GILBOY, Rochelle, 68

Union Grove, Sept. 11, The Siena on the Lake, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

KECK, James H., 93

Racine, Sept. 11, The Virginia Health and Rehabilitation Center, Waukesha, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

LaBELLE, James A., 76

Racine, Sept. 11, Hospice Alliance, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

RADKE, Lois A., 89

Neillsville, Sept. 8, Shorelight Memory Care, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

VANCE, Constance J., 87

Mount Pleasant, Sept. 8, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

