Subscribe for 17¢ / day

AUGUSTINE, Jerome S.

Woodstock, Vt., Sept. 16, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

DODD, L. Sharon, 87

Mount Pleasant, Sept. 15, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LAHARE, John M., 77

Zion, Ill., Sept. 16, Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Glendale, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Union Grove.

LEGER, Michael R., 48

Racine, Sept. 14, Ascension St. Francis, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

NORVILLAS, John J. Jr., 53

Racine, Sept. 14, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Sept. 18, 2018
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments