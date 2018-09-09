Subscribe for 17¢ / day

KUSTERS, Veronica M., 79

Racine, Sept. 8, at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

OPAHLE, Joseph C., 80

Racine, Sept. 7, at his residence. Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

the life of: Deaths: Sept. 9, 2018
