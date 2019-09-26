{{featured_button_text}}

COOK, Eugene R., 60

Racine, Sept. 24, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

DORPAT, Donald “Donny” A., 88

Racine, Sept. 21, Clifden Court Assisted Living, Greendale, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

HAHN, Sue Ellen, 63

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Racine, Sept. 23, Ridgewood Care Center, Mount Pleasant, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SMITH, Donald Lee, 88

Union Grove, Sept. 16, Kenosha Senior Living, Kenosha, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

WISNEFSKI, Wayne C., 80

Town of Paris, Sept. 24, Froedtert South—St. Catherine’s Medical Center, Pleasant Prairie, Polnasek- Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

To plant a tree in memory of 2019 Deaths: Sept. 26 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Digital Content Coordinator

Brenda Wishau is the digital content coordinator for The Journal Times.

Load comments