COOK, Eugene R., 60
Racine, Sept. 24, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
DORPAT, Donald “Donny” A., 88
Racine, Sept. 21, Clifden Court Assisted Living, Greendale, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
HAHN, Sue Ellen, 63
Racine, Sept. 23, Ridgewood Care Center, Mount Pleasant, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SMITH, Donald Lee, 88
Union Grove, Sept. 16, Kenosha Senior Living, Kenosha, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
WISNEFSKI, Wayne C., 80
Town of Paris, Sept. 24, Froedtert South—St. Catherine’s Medical Center, Pleasant Prairie, Polnasek- Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.
