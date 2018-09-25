Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ALBERT, Lawrence A., 85

Waterford, Sept. 22, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

CASTROVILLARI, Thea Bitani Louise, infant

Racine, Sept. 22, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

FALKOWSKI, Margaret, 71

Union Grove, Sept. 24, Oak Ridge Care Center, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

REESMAN, Martin, 94

Kansasville, Sept. 23, Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

