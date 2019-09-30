{{featured_button_text}}

KRUMMEL, James M., 99

Mount Pleasant, Sept. 27, at Timber Oaks, Union Grove, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LENTO, Robert J., 74

Mesa, Ariz., Sept. 25, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ROBERS, Kenneth H., 81

Burlington, Sept. 28, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SCHNEIDER, Dorothy M., 92

Sept. 25, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

