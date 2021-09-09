 Skip to main content
Deaths: Sept. 9, 2021
BARNES, Shanda L., 52

Racine, Sept. 5, The Bay At Waters Edge, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BINDER, Richard H., 80

Racine, April 16, 2020, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

BOUWMA, Paul H., 68

Racine, Sept. 7 at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

CALLEWAERT, Nancy A. (nee: Nyholm), 75

Mount Pleasant, Sept. 7, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

DeLUCA, Kenneth J., 75

Dallas, Texas (formerly of Racine), Sept. 3, Dallas Veterans Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

JURANEK, JoAnn, 88

East Troy, Sept. 7, East Troy Manor, Schuette- Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

KREMIS, Todd, 72

Kenosha (formerly of Racine), Sept. 5, Froedtert South, Kenosha, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

KUCHARSKI, Joyce E., 66

Racine, Sept. 7, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

RICHOU, Laura L., 61

Racine, Sept. 5, at her residence on, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

SMITH, George W., 98

Franksville, Sept. 1, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

TURNER, Grace M., 97

Racine, Sept. 5, Ridgewood Care Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

