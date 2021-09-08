Deaths: Sept. 8, 2021

BOSCHA, Linda, 89
Racine, Sept. 5, St. Monica’s Senior Living, Caledonia, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
DARREY, Donna J., 73
Tampa, Fla. (formerly of Racine), Sept. 6, St. Joseph Hospital North, Tampa, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
FERRARIO, Shelby J., 71
Racine resident, Sept. 1, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
HARRIS, Regina M., 77
Racine, Sept. 7, The Villa at Lincoln Park, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HLAVKA, Judith
“Judie,” 81
Racine, Sept. 5, Seasons Hospice-Ignite, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
JONES, John L., 68
Racine resident, Sept. 6, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
KARDOS, George “Duke” N., 90
Formerly of Racine, Sarasota, Fla., Sept. 3, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
REDDING, Terence A., 61
Racine, Sept. 5, Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.