 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths: Sept. 30, 2021
0 Comments
DEATHS

Deaths: Sept. 30, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BARKER, Nathaniel M. Jr., 82

Mount Pleasant, Sept. 25, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BROOKS, Flora A., 84

Racine, Sept. 26, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KUIPER, John J., 94

Racine, Sept. 28, at Elizabeth Residence, Franklin, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

SNYDER, Jeffrey C., 61

Burlington, Sept. 27, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to get good at small talk

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News