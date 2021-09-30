Deaths: Sept. 30, 2021

BARKER, Nathaniel M. Jr., 82
Mount Pleasant, Sept. 25, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
BROOKS, Flora A., 84
Racine, Sept. 26, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KUIPER, John J., 94
Racine, Sept. 28, at Elizabeth Residence, Franklin, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
SNYDER, Jeffrey C., 61
Burlington, Sept. 27, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.