Deaths: Sept. 29, 2021
DEATHS

BRONENKANT, Mary E. “Liz,” 94

Mount Pleasant, Sept. 24, Pleasant Point Senior Living, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

DELGADO DE RIVAS, Maria E., 75

Racine, Sept. 25, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

DOUGLASS, Donald “Scott,” 63

Racine, Sept. 23, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KAUERS, Barbara A., 74

Racine, Sept. 27, Timber Oaks, Union Grove, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LEHMAN-ROSING, Terry L., 69

Racine, Sept. 27, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SCHOLZ, Donald R., 85

Racine, Sept. 26, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SIEWERT, Margaret R., 92

Racine, Sept. 24, at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

WHITE, Darlene A., 80

Racine, Sept. 27, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

