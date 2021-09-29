Deaths: Sept. 29, 2021

BRONENKANT, Mary E. “Liz,” 94
Mount Pleasant, Sept. 24, Pleasant Point Senior Living, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
DELGADO DE RIVAS, Maria E., 75
Racine, Sept. 25, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
DOUGLASS, Donald “Scott,” 63
Racine, Sept. 23, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KAUERS, Barbara A., 74
Racine, Sept. 27, Timber Oaks, Union Grove, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
LEHMAN-ROSING, Terry L., 69
Racine, Sept. 27, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SCHOLZ, Donald R., 85
Racine, Sept. 26, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SIEWERT, Margaret R., 92
Racine, Sept. 24, at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
WHITE, Darlene A., 80
Racine, Sept. 27, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.