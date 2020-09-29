Deaths: Sept. 29, 2020

BELLMORE, Nancy M., 74
Kenosha, Sept. 27, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
GRAJEK, Loretta, 87
Greendale, Sept. 12, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
KLAUSCH, Ronald, 62
Kenosha, Sept. 25, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
MATHE, Vivian, 79
Salem Lakes, Sept. 16, at Village Glen Assisted Living, Lake Geneva, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
RATTLE, Charles “Chuck,” 91
Mount Pleasant, Sept. 27, at Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
ROBERTS, Jacqueline, 89
Sturtevant, Sept. 27, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
SANDERS, Robert S, 73
Verona, Sept. 24, at University Hospital, Madison, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.