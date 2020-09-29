 Skip to main content
Deaths: Sept. 29, 2020
BELLMORE, Nancy M., 74

Kenosha, Sept. 27, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

GRAJEK, Loretta, 87

Greendale, Sept. 12, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

KLAUSCH, Ronald, 62

Kenosha, Sept. 25, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

MATHE, Vivian, 79

Salem Lakes, Sept. 16, at Village Glen Assisted Living, Lake Geneva, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

RATTLE, Charles “Chuck,” 91

Mount Pleasant, Sept. 27, at Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

ROBERTS, Jacqueline, 89

Sturtevant, Sept. 27, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

SANDERS, Robert S, 73

Verona, Sept. 24, at University Hospital, Madison, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

