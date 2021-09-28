 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths: Sept. 28, 2021
0 Comments
DEATHS

Deaths: Sept. 28, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ADRIAN, Mark A., 80

Waterford, Sept 26, Rainbow Hospice, Johnson Creek, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

BETH, Charles “Chuck,” 65

Mount Pleasant, Sept. 26, Seasons Hospice-Ignite, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

CIECKO, Michael “Chico” A., 60

Spring Prairie/Burlington, Sept. 25, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

PETERSON, Evelyn J., 82

Lake Park, Ga., Sept. 19, South Georgia Medical Center, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to pay attention to some of the things your dog doesn't want you to do

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News