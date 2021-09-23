 Skip to main content
Deaths: Sept. 23, 2021
DEATHS

Deaths: Sept. 23, 2021

BARSTAD, Kyle, 34

Sturtevant, Sept. 19, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

BICHLER, Mary Jo, 84

Racine, Sept. 20, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

TEG, Dillon J., 28

Delavan, Sept. 18, at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

LUTZ, Lucille J., 91

Mount Pleasant, Sept. 21, Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

MEDDY, Robert C. Sr., 78

Racine, Sept. 20, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

STEGNER, Geraldine J., 88

Racine, Sept. 21, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

VARGAS, Sabino, 94

Racine, Sept. 20, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

