Deaths: Sept. 22, 2021
DEATHS

Deaths: Sept. 22, 2021

GORMAN, Elizabeth “Betty” J., 85

Sussex, Sept. 20, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

JONES, Jaimelle R., 47

Racine, Sept. 16, at residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine

MANSKE, Frederick W., 84

Caledonia, Sept. 20, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

MOSER, Theron W. “Will,” 87

Racine, Sept. 20, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SEVILLA, David M. Jr., 65

Racine, Sept. 8, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

TRUSSELL, Arnita, 64

Racine, Sept. 19, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

