Deaths: Sept. 2, 2021
DEATHS

Deaths: Sept. 2, 2021

CRUZ, Diane L., 68

Racine, Aug. 29, Vista Medical Center, Waukegan, Ill., Wilson Funeral Home, Racine

HILD, Sister Margaret, 92

Caledonia, Aug. 30, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PARKER, Lois A., 101

Racine, Aug. 30, Meadowmere, Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PFARR, Sarah B., 42

Raymond, Aug. 29, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Heritage Funeral Home, Oak Creek.

