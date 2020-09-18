 Skip to main content
Deaths: Sept. 18, 2020
Deaths: Sept. 18, 2020

BENNETT, Debra, 62

Racine, Sept. 16, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

CRUZ, Joan, 87

Sturtevant, Sept. 13, at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

