Deaths: Sept. 17, 2020
MARKOVITS, Josef, 90

Miami, Florida, formerly of Racine, Sept. 13, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PEDERSON, Marjorie A., 85

Racine, Sept. 15, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

STACK, Paul E., 63

Sept. 14, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

