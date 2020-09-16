 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths: Sept. 16, 2020
0 comments

Deaths: Sept. 16, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CLARK, Margaret “Peggy” E., 80

Racine, Sept. 14, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

DUDA ANDERSON, Connie J., 67

Racine, Sept. 14, at Froedtert Hospital, Kenosha, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

KOTTAL, Peter C., 65

Racine, Sept. 12, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

RYAN, Norma L., 94

Racine, Sept. 13, at Seasons Hospice in Oak Creek, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

STACK, Paul E., 63

Racine, Sept. 14, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SZYMCZAK, Allan J., 78

Franksville, Sept. 15, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory.

TIGGES, Dawn L., 91

Waterford, formerly of Racine, Sept. 14, at Waterford Senior Living, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News