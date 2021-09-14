 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths: Sept. 14, 2021
0 Comments

Deaths: Sept. 14, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ALLEN, Earnestine, 89

Racine, Sept. 12, Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ARBET, Jane, 86

Paris Township, Sept. 11 at Aurora Hospital-Pleasant Prairie, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

JAMES, Thomas J., M.D., 70

Rockford, Ill., formerly of Racine, Sept. 9, at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LAGUNAS, Diane M., 76

Burlington, Sept. 12, at Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

WOOSLEY, Donald E., 78

Mount Pleasant, Sept. 12, Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

BRAUER, Robert, 72

Union Grove, Sept. 5 at Burlington Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

GUNN, Shirley, 76

Brookfield, Sept. 11 at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

HOESE, Audrey, 90

Union Grove, Sept. 6 at Ascension Hospital-Franklin Campus, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

STEFFEN, Clarence, 83

Milwaukee, Sept. 2 at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

YOUNG, Roger, 79

Union Grove, Sept. 8 at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How PVC pipes make affordable and eco-friendly instruments for children

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News