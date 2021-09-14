Deaths: Sept. 14, 2021

ALLEN, Earnestine, 89
Racine, Sept. 12, Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
ARBET, Jane, 86
Paris Township, Sept. 11 at Aurora Hospital-Pleasant Prairie, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
JAMES, Thomas J., M.D., 70
Rockford, Ill., formerly of Racine, Sept. 9, at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
LAGUNAS, Diane M., 76
Burlington, Sept. 12, at Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
WOOSLEY, Donald E., 78
Mount Pleasant, Sept. 12, Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
BRAUER, Robert, 72
Union Grove, Sept. 5 at Burlington Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
GUNN, Shirley, 76
Brookfield, Sept. 11 at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
HOESE, Audrey, 90
Union Grove, Sept. 6 at Ascension Hospital-Franklin Campus, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
STEFFEN, Clarence, 83
Milwaukee, Sept. 2 at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
YOUNG, Roger, 79
Union Grove, Sept. 8 at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.