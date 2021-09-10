Deaths: Sept. 10, 2021

BUSSIERE, Paul J., 79
Fort Myers, Fla., formerly Wind Lake, Sept. 6, at Lee Memorial Health Park, Fort Myers, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
CRUZ, Gregory A., 66
Racine, Aug. 30, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
LIE, Ejner J. “Einer Lee,” 95
Racine, Sept. 8, St. Monica’s Senior Living, Caledonia, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
KRAFT, John D., 89
Racine, Sept. 7, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
PHELPS, Edward C., 57
Racine, Sept. 3, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
WORDEN, Lillian M., 23
Mount Pleasant, Sept. 8, Ascension All Saints Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.