 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths: Sept. 10, 2021
0 Comments

Deaths: Sept. 10, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BUSSIERE, Paul J., 79

Fort Myers, Fla., formerly Wind Lake, Sept. 6, at Lee Memorial Health Park, Fort Myers, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

CRUZ, Gregory A., 66

Racine, Aug. 30, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LIE, Ejner J. “Einer Lee,” 95

Racine, Sept. 8, St. Monica’s Senior Living, Caledonia, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

KRAFT, John D., 89

Racine, Sept. 7, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

PHELPS, Edward C., 57

Racine, Sept. 3, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

WORDEN, Lillian M., 23

Mount Pleasant, Sept. 8, Ascension All Saints Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Young cannabis users twice as likely to have a heart attack

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News