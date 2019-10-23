{{featured_button_text}}

BUHLER, Viola, 83

Racine, Oct. 23, at St. Francis Home in Fond Du Lac, Wilson Funeral Home of Racine.

LUIS, Israel, 65

Racine, Oct. 19, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

MAJCHROWITZ, Timothy J., 74

Racine, Oct. 21, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home of Racine.

