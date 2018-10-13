Try 1 month for 99¢

AKGULIAN, Mark, 95

Racine, Oct. 11, Lakeshore at Siena, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

GRESL, Louis F., 96

Town of Dover, Oct. 11, at his residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Union Grove.

IRWIN, Heather “Joy,” 85

Oct. 12, at Hospice Alliance House, Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

KUIPER, Alice, 94

Racine, Oct. 12, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

the life of: Deaths: Oct. 13, 2018
