BRACE, Anthony, 84

Union Grove, Oct. 19, at Wisconsin Veterans Home, Union Grove, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

BRILL, Donalee, 89

Oak Creek, Oct. 19, at Azura Memory Care, Oak Creek, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

CARETTA, Matthew J., 59

Racine, Oct. 20, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

DICKERT, Lee F., 77

Racine, Oct. 20, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

HAFEMAN, Norman, 94

Racine, Oct. 20, at Ridgewood Care Center, Mount Pleasant, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

HALL, Martha L., 79

Racine, Oct. 20, at Froedtert South Hospital, Kenosha campus, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

HAVEMANN, Loretta, 82

Waterford, Oct. 19, at Elder Care Cottages, Waterford, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

OHMSTEAD, Joy, 79

Delavan, Oct. 20, at Tender Reflections Assisted Living, Elkhorn, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

POLACHOWSKI, Patricia Ann (nee Konieczka), 76

Racine, Oct. 19, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

SHEWEY, Charles, 71

Salem, Oct. 18, at St. Catherine’s Hospital, Pleasant Prairie, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

the life of: Deaths: Oct. 21, 2018
