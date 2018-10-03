AVERY, Scott, 71

Burlington, formerly of Twin Lakes, Oct. 1, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

BLESSINGER, Virginia E., 94

Racine, Oct. 2, Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

BUENO, Delfina V., 74

Kenosha, Oct. 1, Kenosha Estates, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

CRUZ, Xavier, 68

The Colony, Texas, formerly of Racine, Sept. 2, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

DAVIS, Edward, 92

Kenosha, Oct. 1, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

DeROSE, Edith R., 100

Racine, Oct. 1, at her residence, The Villages of Florida, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

ENGEL, Robert D., 75

Racine, Oct. 2, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

FACULJAK, Mary L., 83

Racine, Sept. 28, at Evanston, Ill., Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

KROLL, Siegfried H., 90

Sept. 30, Tree of Life Assisted Living, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MARTIN, Sally, 68

Racine, Oct. 1, Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

McMAHON, Elizabeth J., 90

Oct. 1, Bay Harbor, Racine, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

PERKINS, Mary L., 68

Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

RAMCKE, John I., 77

Racine, Oct. 2, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

SCHOOLCRAFT, Violet M., 93

Racine, Sept. 30, The Woods of Caledonia, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

WELCH, Henrietta, 104

Mount Pleasant, Oct. 2, Racine Commons, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WRAY, Juanita, 88

Racine, Oct. 1, Lakeshore at Siena, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

VAUGHN, Sr. Mary Elizabeth O.P., 84

Racine, Oct. 2, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Oct. 3, 2018
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments