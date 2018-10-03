AVERY, Scott, 71
Burlington, formerly of Twin Lakes, Oct. 1, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
BLESSINGER, Virginia E., 94
Racine, Oct. 2, Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
BUENO, Delfina V., 74
Kenosha, Oct. 1, Kenosha Estates, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
CRUZ, Xavier, 68
The Colony, Texas, formerly of Racine, Sept. 2, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
DAVIS, Edward, 92
Kenosha, Oct. 1, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
DeROSE, Edith R., 100
Racine, Oct. 1, at her residence, The Villages of Florida, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
ENGEL, Robert D., 75
Racine, Oct. 2, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
FACULJAK, Mary L., 83
Racine, Sept. 28, at Evanston, Ill., Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
KROLL, Siegfried H., 90
Sept. 30, Tree of Life Assisted Living, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MARTIN, Sally, 68
Racine, Oct. 1, Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
McMAHON, Elizabeth J., 90
Oct. 1, Bay Harbor, Racine, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
PERKINS, Mary L., 68
Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
RAMCKE, John I., 77
Racine, Oct. 2, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
SCHOOLCRAFT, Violet M., 93
Racine, Sept. 30, The Woods of Caledonia, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
WELCH, Henrietta, 104
Mount Pleasant, Oct. 2, Racine Commons, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
WRAY, Juanita, 88
Racine, Oct. 1, Lakeshore at Siena, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
VAUGHN, Sr. Mary Elizabeth O.P., 84
Racine, Oct. 2, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.