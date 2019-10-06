{{featured_button_text}}

GLASSEN, Paul R., 55

Franksville, Oct. 2, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PEREZ, Brandon J., 22

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Pleasant Prairie, Oct. 3, in Kenosha, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

SORENSON, Eva M. “Eve,” 95

Racine, Sept. 29, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

To plant a tree in memory of 2019 Deaths: Oct. 6 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load comments