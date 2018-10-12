Try 1 month for 99¢

CHAPMAN, David “Teddy,” 62

Phoenix, Ariz., formerly of Waterford, Oct. 6, at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

COWLES, Lloyd R., 67

Racine, Oct. 11, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

KOZMINSKI, Ann P., 95

Waterford, Oct. 11, Linden Grove, Mukwonago, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

MILLER, Edith, 92

Racine, Oct. 10, Ridgewood Care Center, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

WILFERT, Romaine L., 85

Burlington, Oct. 10, Tender Reflections, Elkhorn, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Oct. 12, 2018
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments