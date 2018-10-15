Try 1 month for 99¢

COLLINS, Patricia A., 83

Burlington, Oct. 14, Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.

DOUGLAS, Joeann, 73

Mukwonago, Oct. 12, at Vitas Hospice, West Allis, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

LOJESKI, Jacqueline, 81

Racine, Oct. 12, at Willowcrest Care Center, South Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SALADIS, Leonard R., 86

Racine, Oct. 12, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SESSO, Emil E.

Oct. 12, Lakeshore at Siena, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

STIGLER, Karen A., 70

Racine, Oct. 12, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

