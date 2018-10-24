Try 1 month for 99¢

HALLISY, Robert E. Sr., 85

Racine, Oct. 23, The Bay at Burlington Rehabilitation Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HENRY, Betty J., 84

Racine, Oct. 22, Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

MARKS, Douglas A., 61

Mount Pleasant, Oct. 22, Aurora Wisconsin, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

READ, Harvey W., 75

Union Grove, Oct. 22, at Hospice House Pleasant Prairie, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

WIDMAR, Catherine M. “Katie,” 92

Mount Pleasant, Oct. 22, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

