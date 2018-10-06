Try 1 month for 99¢

CHIZEK Jr., John L. “Chickie,” 80

Mount Pleasant, Oct. 4, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LOIRE, Norman P., 91

Burlington, Oct. 4, Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.

STITE, Darrell G., 62

Milwaukee, Oct. 2, Lomira, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Oct. 6, 2018
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments