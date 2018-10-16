Try 1 month for 99¢

AIELLO, Edward S., 56

Milwaukee, Oct. 11, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

BERNHARDT, Austin L., 21

Mount Pleasant, Oct. 12, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BROUWERS, Robert, 70

Mount Pleasant, Oct. 14, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

GREENWOOD, David, 79

Waterford, Oct. 8, Lakeview Specialty Hospital, Waterford, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

KING, Jeanette K., 86

Greenfield, formerly of Racine, Oct. 14, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

KLINKHAMMER, Adam S., 37

Racine, Oct. 12, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

RUBACH, Richard W., 74

Burlington, Oct. 15, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

Deaths: Oct. 16, 2018
