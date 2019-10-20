{{featured_button_text}}

BAKER, Carole Ruth, 81

Racine, Oct. 15, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

HUGGINS, Donald G., 81

Racine, Oct. 18, at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ITZENHUISER, Sharon E., 67

Racine, Oct. 16, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

NELSON, Byron L., 87

Racine, Oct. 17, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

WEISNER, Rosemary, 92

Racine, Oct. 18, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

