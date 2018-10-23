Try 1 month for 99¢

MARTIN, Michelle, 52

Oct. 20, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

MARTINEZ, Kelly A., 58

Racine, Oct. 22, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

MUECKLER, Sophie B., 99

Racine, Oct. 22, at Evansville Manor, Evansville, Wis., Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

OLSEN, Jack F., 80

Waterford, Oct. 20, Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.

Deaths: Oct. 23, 2018
