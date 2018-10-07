Try 1 month for 99¢

GRENINGER, Bernard J., 90

Racine, Oct. 2, at Door County Medical Center Skilled Nursing Facility, Sturgeon Bay, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

WEIDMAN, Sally, 83

Kenosha, Oct. 6, at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Oct. 7, 2018
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments