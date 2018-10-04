BERNTZEN, Shirley E., 92

Racine, Oct. 3, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

ROHDE, Beverly, 78

Muskego, Oct. 2, Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

SORENSON, Russell E., 98

Glenview, Ill., Oct. 1, Covenant Health Care, Glenview, Ill., Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

the life of: Deaths: Oct. 4, 2018
